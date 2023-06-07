Jude Bellingham controls the ball during a match in this season’s German league with Borussia Dortmund. Bernd Thissen (DPA / Europa Press)

The second most expensive signing in the history of Real Madrid has an English name and is less than 20 years old: Jude Bellingham (19) will cost the white club around 103 million euros plus an amount in variables that could reach 30 % of that fixed in the next six seasons, as reported by Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. From the Bernabéu they confirmed the agreement (advanced by The Athletic) and everything is waiting for it to become official. The merengue entity already had the player’s yes for weeks and all that remained was to finish off the operation with the German team.

In Chamartín’s table of most expensive acquisitions, it surpasses that of Gareth Bale (101 million in 2013) and Cristiano Ronaldo (94 in 2009), and is only ahead of Eden Hazard (115 in 2019). Bellingham is the first addition to Madrid after the departures of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Hazard and Mariano. The arrivals of Brahim Díaz and Joselu Mato are also taken for granted. With this chapter resolved, which was already well advanced, now everything is waiting for the great reinforcement to replace Benzema. Another Englishman, Harry Kane (29 years old, from Tottenham), occupies a preferential place in Real Madrid’s aspirations.

Jude Bellingham, named the best player in the recently finished Bundesliga, has multiplied his price by more than three in just three courses: from the 30 million that were paid for him in 2020 to the most variable current 103. His wide range of action in midfield, with a touch to organize the release of the ball, arrival in the area (14 goals this season compared to six and four in the previous two) and good defensive attitude have boosted his price under the protection of the Dortmund factory, which adds another business success to its long list of buying well and getting a slice of it in a short time.

The sale underscores the rapid growth of this versatile and precocious midfielder, a fixture with his team in Qatar despite being the youngest in the squad. In the summer of the pandemic, he became the most expensive 17-year-old footballer when the German club bought him for 30 million from Birmingham, where he had only played one season in the Second Division. Enough for them to retire his number 22 shirt and achieve a record transfer for his age. Now, three weeks away from turning 20, he has risen to the second step of the Madrid table.

“It’s going to be the best medium in the world,” his compatriot Phil Foden even said of him in Qatar. In the last two campaigns, he has been the Dortmund player with the most minutes. He was not due to injury, yes, in the dramatic last episode 10 days ago, when his team threw the Bundesliga away in the final matchday at home against Mainz (2-2).

Another young man for the middle

The acquisition of Bellingham means one more step in the so-called “transition” of the white midfield. Two summers ago he took over Eduardo Camavinga (30 million, 20 years old); the past, with Aurélien Tchouameni (80 million, 23 years old); And now, with English. In the midst of this rejuvenating process, Fede Valverde (24 years old) earned starting status.

These four must be the leaders of a field that still houses Kroos (33) and Modric (37), and awaits the decision of Dani Ceballos (26), who has not yet communicated whether he accepts the renewal offer. With him, today there are seven pieces. The administration of all of them, especially the balance between the veterans and until now non-negotiable (Kroos and Modric) and the youngsters, will be one of the most sensitive points to be legislated by Carlo Ancelotti next season.

In the meetings held to design the immediate future, the Italian already knows, as this newspaper published, that one of his missions will be to take another step in that much-vaunted transition. Both the German and the Croatian agreed with the club a few weeks ago to extend their contract for another season.

The signing of Bellingham, which at first seemed complicated by the interest of the wealthy Premier, began to clear up when Liverpool abandoned the bid due to its high price. The retreat grid Jürgen Klopp staged it last April with a very his own speech. “I never understand why we constantly talk about things that, theoretically, we cannot have. We can’t have six players in the summer of £100m [cada uno]. We are not children. You wouldn’t ask a five-year-old, ‘What do you want for Christmas?’ If he tells you that he wants a Ferrari, you wouldn’t say it’s a good idea; you would say he is too expensive and you can’t drive him. If this kid is unhappy his whole life because he can’t get a Ferrari, it would be a sad life. Whatever we need and want, we will try absolutely everything to achieve it, but there are times when you have to accept that it is not possible, step aside and do different things”, argued the German coach. A free hand for Madrid, which this Wednesday closed the signing of Jude Bellingham.

