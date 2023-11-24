Real Madrid are willing to offer Carlo Ancelotti a new contract to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu, despite there being an initial agreement to take charge of Brazil at the end of the season, they understand 90min.
Ancelotti has less than a year left on his current contract and club sources have confirmed that there is a preliminary agreement for him to take charge of the Selecao once he leaves the Spanish capital.
More news about Real Madrid
Although the agreement with Brazil is practically closed, Madrid itself has not ruled out the possibility of Ancelotti staying at the club and signing a new contract.
The Madrid board has been considering its options and has explored different alternatives to Ancelotti should he leave. Among them are former club legends such as current Castilla coach Raúl and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, while Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton & Hove Albion coach, has also been sounded out.
Club sources have confirmed to 90min that the current Madrid squad has made it clear to president Florentino Pérez and the rest of the board that they would like Ancelotti to stay.
The club is fully aware that Ancelotti is widely admired among the squad and that he has a particularly good relationship with his prized young assets, such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni. Madrid is aware that a change in the coaching staff could cause avoidable problems.
With the arrival of teenage star Endrick and the likely signings of Kylian Mbappé and Alphonso Davies in 2024, the club is aware that Ancelotti’s management remains unrivaled and are now open to him staying on new terms. Talks about a new contract are already underway, although these will accelerate towards 2024.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #offer #Carlo #Ancelotti #contract #agreement #Brazil