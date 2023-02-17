The team that has surprised the most this year in Europe is clearly Napoli, Spalletti’s team, it seems to have won Serie A with 3 months to go before the season ends, everything indicates that the Neapolitans have no rival today within the football in Italy and the only thing left to do is try to make a coup of authority and be the big surprise in the current Champions League.
The club is also one of the best defenses in all of Europe, but they stand out above the rest in a key factor, being the best attack in the five major leagues, largely thanks to what the center forward of the squad has done , Victor Osihmen, however, the performance of the Nigerian would not be the same without the presence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has received a survey from Real Madrid this week, but the meringues are not the only ones with interest.
From Italy they report that Napoli want to retain the Israeli winger at all costs, however, both PSG and Manchester City have their sights set on the winger who is stealing the show in Europe. The two clubs of sheikh power could invest around 100 million euros in the winger card and also offer him a salary up to 10 times higher than what the player receives today in Naples, for which his continuity seems like a difficult dream to specify for the club.
