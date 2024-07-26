The future of Alphonso Davies, the talented left-back of Bayern Munich, seems to be linked to Real Madrid, although not immediately. According to information from AS NewspaperDavies will have to wait until the end of his contract with Bayern in 2025 to join the white club. The main reason is Bayern’s high financial demand, which does not fall below 50 million euros for the transfer, despite the fact that the player only has one more year of contract.
Davies, 23, has been a priority target for Real Madrid, who were willing to shell out around 35 million euros to secure his services. However, negotiations with Bayern have not progressed due to the German club’s inflexible stance, which even offered a renewal with an annual salary of 14 million euros net, an offer that Davies rejected, maintaining his desire to sign for Real Madrid.
Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, calling Bayern’s ultimatum in March “unfair.” Despite moments of apparent rapprochement, Bayern’s offer has been withdrawn, making it clear that Davies will see out his contract and leave for free in 2025. Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness was adamant that if Davies did not renew, the contract would expire without any financial improvements.
For Real Madrid, this wait is not all negative. The agreement with Davies includes a generous signing bonus, and the saving of a large outlay will allow the club to focus on renewing Ferland Mendy. The French full-back, also one year away from the end of his contract, is considered a priority by Ancelotti, thus securing the team’s defensive position with Mendy and Fran Garcia for next season.
This strategic decision reflects Real Madrid’s long-term planning, as they hope to bring in Davies, known for his speed and ability on the pitch, in the summer of 2025. In the meantime, the team is preparing to compete with its current squad, confident that the wait will be worth it to further strengthen its defence in the future.
