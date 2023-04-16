(Reuters) – Midfielder Toni Kroos and forward Vinicius Jr. from Real Madrid will be available for the return duel against Chelsea in the Champions League next Tuesday, after missing the team in the 2-0 victory over Cádiz valid for the Spanish Championship this Saturday.

Former Germany international Kroos and Brazil international Vinicius Jr., arguably Real’s most influential this season, were rested against lowly Cadiz to recover from muscle strains.

“They couldn’t play today because they both had small problems,” Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.

“They trained separately today, but tomorrow they will train normally and will be available for Tuesday.”

Real Madrid will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday, in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In the first leg, the Spanish team beat the London team by 2 x 0 playing at home.

Real Madrid is in second place in the Spanish Championship with 62 points, 11 less than leader Barcelona.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)