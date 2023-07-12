Real Madrid has no rival. The white club will be the one who finally builds the two big ones parking projects projected by the Madrid City Council together with the Santiago Bernabéu, as it is the only company that has entered the competition, according to appears on the public procurement portal. Over the next 40 years, the company Real Madrid Estadio SL will operate a 561 million-euro business around the stadium, which has been under construction for three years and whose renovation – or, at least, part of it – has put it on a war footing. residents and merchants of the Chamartín district.

The opening of envelopes where it would be revealed which companies would compete to win such a juicy offer was scheduled for June 21 and 28, but had to be postponed until the 30th of that month due to the change in legislature. The result, finally, it was published this monday: there would be no competition to carry out the works ―which are a Real Madrid initiative presented to the City Council―, despite the attractive contract.

Florentino Pérez’s club, through Real Madrid Estadio SL, will build and subsequently manage two public car parks with four floors each and with a total surface area of ​​70,840 square metres. One under Paseo de la Castellana, which will have 1,229 spaces, and another under Parque Damián street, with 617 spaces. In total: 1,846 new parking spaces next to the stadium. In addition, the second floor of the latter parking It will house a parking lot for buses with 12 docks and a tunnel to connect Padre Damián and Paseo de La Habana, which adjoins the stadium.

Plans of where the new car parks will be built next to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid. City of Madrid

It is precisely this tunnel that has raised blisters among several residents and merchants in the neighborhood, unaccustomed to protest posters or social protests. “The underground public road […] It will allow an estimated 25% of the traffic to circulate on this road, decongesting the Sagrados Corazones roundabout”, the project report states, adding that this will “significantly” reduce surface traffic. But the residents believe that the construction of the two car parks and the almost 2,000 spaces that still do not exist will attract tourists and fans. The tunnel work will last two years, which will be added to the three that the stadium already has, and the contract for the two parking It will have to be formalized in the coming weeks.

Change of corporate purpose

The company Real Madrid Estadio SL ―previously called Grymes Invest SL― has José Ángel Sánchez Periáñez, executive director of the club, as its sole administrator, and the corporate purpose of the company until just over a month ago read as follows: “The constitution, participation by itself or indirectly in the management and control of other companies and companies; the acquisition, alienation, possession and exploitation of real estate; vehicles of all types, times and places; machines of all kinds.

But on June 14, according to several company search engines, the following extension was included: “Construction work for all types of car parks, including underground car parks, as well as management and operation services for said car parks.” The deadline for submitting bids ended 24 hours later, on the 15th at 11:59 p.m., according to It appears in the last update of the specification.

With the construction of both parking 73 mature trees will also be felled and another 19 will be transplanted on Paseo de la Castellana and Padre Damián street. In this case, the promoter of the work, now Real Madrid, has a free hand to cut down trees, since the project is exempt from carrying out an environmental assessment because it is built on developable land. Even so, the club’s company will have to replace 1,949 trees to the Madrid City Council, one per year of age that the slaughtered specimens have.

