The Board of Directors will approve this Sunday the appearance of the club in the dispute once the complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office against FC Barcelona is admitted for processing.
The Board of Directors of Real Madrid will hold a meeting this Sunday and will approve the club’s attendance in the process opened by the Prosecutor’s Office against the Catalan club for alleged corruption to obtain arbitration favors by paying the vice president of the referees for 29 years. former referee Enríquez Negreira. This will be done as soon as the complaint is accepted for processing by the Prosecutor’s Office.
Real Madrid sources have confirmed to AS Diary that: “if a piece has not been moved before, it was because we had to wait for the Law to do its job. Now that the Prosecutor’s Office has presented its complaint, Real Madrid is going to present itself to the case.”
From Real Madrid they are totally concerned about the resolution of the Prosecutor’s Office, they have been patient until the workers of this Public Ministry have finished their work. Butragueño, spokesman for the Madrid entity, has been the one who said the following: Real Madrid is going to wait for legal conclusions to be reached”, alluding to the work of the prosecutors.
After the State Attorney General’s Office has managed the complaint from the Catalan Prosecutor’s Office, the merengue group has stepped forward as quickly as they could, no more and no less than 24 hours after the complaint.
Real Madrid has released a statement on its official website.
“Given the seriousness of the accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office against FC Barcelona and two of its presidents for well-founded suspicions of corruption and their relations with whoever was the vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira, the president has Urgently convened the Board of Directors tomorrow, Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., in order to decide on the actions that Real Madrid deems appropriate in relation to this matter.”
