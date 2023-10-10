Jude Bellingham is the new idol of Real Madrid fans, with permission from Vinicius. In recent seasons, the Brazilian has been, along with Benzema and Courtois, the most disruptive and decisive player, and a key piece in the club’s recent successes.
All of this has led Vinicius to become one of the best players in the world and Real Madrid will reflect this in his new contract.

As 90min understands, the club and the player have already reached an agreement to extend their relationship and renew his contract that expires in June 2024. The terms were already agreed at the beginning of summer and it is a matter of time before Madrid announces the renewal of their star, an announcement that could come before the next match for the whites, which will be on October 21 against Sevilla.
From 90min England they point out that Vinicius will sign a new contract until 2027 that includes a salary increase that will make him the highest paid player of the entire white squad, and a termination clause of 1,000 million euros. Thus, Madrid fans will be able to continue enjoying Vinicius’ football for many more years.
Vinicius has been playing for Real Madrid since he turned 18, this is his sixth season, and year after year the player has experienced a great evolution in his game and especially in his aim in front of goal.
In his first 5 seasons with Madrid, Vinicius has played a total of 225 games in which he has scored 59 goals and provided 50 assists. In addition, he has won 9 titles, including two leagues and a Champions League, scoring the only goal in the final against Liverpool.
|
COMPETITION
|
NUMBER OF TITLES
|
YEARS
|
League
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
Champions League
|
1
|
2022
|
Copa del Rey
|
1
|
2023
|
Spain Supercup
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
2022
|
Club World Cup
|
2
|
2018, 2022
