Real Madrid is one of the most traditional and important clubs in the world, the white team has forged a golden history since it was founded on March 6, 1902.

(It may be of interest to you: Real Madrid did not forgive: they beat Chelsea and are in the Champions League semifinals).

The white house has a particular history and a structure very different from that of several teams in the world; Chamartin’s painting is a club controlled by members, there is no single owner like most teams in Europe.

Who is the number 1 partner?

Since its creation, the Madrid team has been managed under the membership structure who make a monthly or annual payment to be part of important team decisions, such as the election of president and board of directors.

According to the history books, the first member that the merengue club had was Pedro Parages in 1902, foundation year. Although the exact date of his relationship with Madrid is not known, he was number 1 until February 1950, the date of his relegation.

In addition to being the first member of Real Madrid, according to the website of the Spanish club, Parages was a player for the white team for 7 seasons and became team president between the years 1916 and 1926.

On February 15, 1950, passed away an ex-player and 5th president in the history of Real Madrid (1916-1926) – Pedro Parages. As a football player, he played for the club from 1902 to 1909, was listed in the very first squad in the history of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/WaPYYUpsxW – The Blonde Arrow (@LSR_RM) February 15, 2023

Current member with card number 1

At the moment, Real Madrid has more than 99 members around the world, an amount of that exceeds the capacity of the stadium Santiago Bernabeu Today.

(We recommend: Will Ancelotti leave Real Madrid? Butragueño implies that he would not continue).

According to what the newspaper reports AS from Spain, Sergio Nieto Díaz Albo is currently the number one partner of Real Madridbeing the oldest in the club.

Florentino Pérez, with the Real Madrid squad. See also Gerardo Martino would be upset with the 'Tecatito' Corona

The Spanish of 98 years old He became a member of the merengue team when he was only 8 years old, in December 1932 and since 2013 he became the number 1 member of the club after the death of Federico Navazo.

In an interview granted in 2020 to the renowned journalist Tomás Roncero, Nieto Díaz revealed that He is one of the few people in the world to have experienced all 14 European Cups that Madrid conquered and the 35 leagues it has won throughout its history.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news