Real Madrid Club de Fútbol is one of the most historic and award-winning clubs to date. For a few years now, he has enchanted and fascinated the world of sports with his players, who are hired by Florentino Pérez, the current sports leader of the ‘merengue’ team.

At present, this great businessman has tried to make up for some casualties that the team from the Spanish capital has had, since he wants the white team to continue to be positioned for years as the best club in the history of football.

The white team suffered the loss of one of its biggest stars, Karim Benzema.

Since the end of the season, Real Madrid has been searching for big stars to face next season with the best attitude.

With the signings already established and given the maximum winner of the Champions League, he hopes and aspires to be crowned the winner of all the trophies in which he will participate. Among these are, La Liga Santander, La Copa de la Liga and of course the Champions League.

It is for this reason that we want to let you know what have been the stellar signings that Real Madrid has made to date, to face the 2023-2024 season, which looks very good, because of how some teams have been strengthened, among them the ‘Merengues’ who have improved line by line with young players to give their maximum performance.

Jude Bellingham

The Englishman Jude Bellingham is one of the most important stars of current football, since at 20 years of age he has fallen in love with the vast majority of fans of this sport, for his way of treating the ball.

He is characterized by being a very charismatic athlete and with a lot of talent to exploit because he has only played in three different teams: Birmingham, Bor. Dortmund and his current team, Real Madrid, where he hopes to shine and win many trophies to position himself as one of the best in Spain and in the world.

As an important fact, the Englishman will wear the number 5 on his back, which belonged to one of the most iconic players of the white team, Zinedine Zidane.

Joselu

Joselu Mato, was the second signing established by Florentino Pérez for the following season. To highlight, this 34-year-old player had already had a stint at Real Madrid Castilla, where all the future promises in the second division stand out.

The Spanish forward was scouted and signed by the aforementioned club for his last season, since he was a member of the Espayol team that unfortunately lost the category in Spanish football.

However, the most outstanding player in this squad was without a doubt Joselu, because he was able to achieve 16 goals, of which he scored 10 with his right leg, 3 with his left leg and three with his head.

Brahim Diaz

The Spanish player, like Joselu, had already had a stint at Real Madrid, in which he was able to stand out above several other players, but unfortunately he was surpassed in football by other stellar stars such as Vinícius Júnior.

For this reason, the team president decided that the best thing for the player was to have a learning trip in another team, this would be AC ​​Milan, where Brahim was able to stand out since he was signed on September 4, 2020.

To highlight, last season there were several moments in which the 23-year-old Spanish player was the greatest exponent of the Italian team, since I dazzle with goals and assists in the local Italian league and in the Champions League.

As an important fact, it can be said that Diaz comes to replace one of the promises that Real Madrid had, Marco Asencio, who ended his relationship with the club at the end of last season, for this reason Florentino Pérez decided to hand over all the confidence to the new 21 of the white team.

fran garcia

This player, with Spanish nationality, is currently 23 years old and stands out for his last season at Rayo Vallecano, because he was able to position himself as the undisputed starter as a left defender.

Like the other two players already mentioned, García has already belonged to this institution. Since 2015 he has been rising through the categories, since he was from Real Madrid Juvenil C to Real Castilla, where he would stand out and due to his great current year he would become a key player for the next season of Real Madrid.

Arda Guler

In football there are always surprising signings that arise from scratch. This is the case of Arda Güler, a player born in 2005 in Turkey.

Currently, he is 18 years old and his main position is as an attacking midfielder, He has played 32 games in Turkish football and has already been able to achieve 7 goals and 7 assists.

Due to these statistics and his surprising way of playing, he has fascinated Spanish football, since it was rumored that he was already signed by FC Barcelona. Although he would end up doing a 180 degree turn to end up reaching his young age, which today is named as the best team in the world.

Real Madrid presents avant-garde reform of its stadium

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

