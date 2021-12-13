Benfica was the first ball to come out to meet a rival, it was one of the five possible rivals that Real Madrid could face, and although the majority of Madrid fans wanted Sporting de Portugal, Benfica is a good rival to have in the round of 16. Madrid have taken Chelsea and PSG out of the way. Of all the qualifying rounds, together with Liverpool vs Salzburg, they may be the two that are the most unequal.
Barcelona already know what it is to face Benfica in this Champions League and they did not win in either of the two games. Benfica is a hard-working team, playing 1-3-4-3 attacking and 1-5-2-3 defending. His philosophy of play is clear, defending in a low block, with Weigl a key piece in the center of the field, joining a lot with the three centrals. The line of three is usually made up of Otamendi, who seems to be living a second youth, Vertonghen and Verissimo. In the two lanes, Grimaldo is a fixture on the left and Junior or Almeida on the right, as the game requires. Benfica will always give you possession of the ball and will wait to go against it when playing a round of 16 against Madrid. They have gunpowder upstairs. Éverton, the international with Brazil on the left side, Yaremuchuk or Darwin Núñez the striker who has half Europe on fire and Rafa Silva on the left side.
Benfica’s weapons are clear. Leathery team, which will give possession of the ball to Madrid and which will wait its turn to try to go against it and do damage with the three daggers that it has above. We will experience a beautiful tie in February that will take place in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz and will close at the Santiago Bernabéu.
