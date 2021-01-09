It was a weather-like match. Cold, with little rhythm and few goal plays. Real Madrid, in the extreme climate of Pamplona, ​​with snow and wind, did not go from a tie at zero with Osasuna (Jonathan Calleri starter) and could not overcome Atlético at the top of the Spanish League table. Zinedine Zidane’s team generated very little, just a mid-distance shot from Marco Asensio that forced a shot from the goalkeeper. Not much more.

This time the VAR did not line up with Real Madrid either and the referee annulled two goals, the first to Karim Benzema and the second to Toni Kroos for offside by both players.

“It was not a football match. The conditions were very complicated. They are not excuses, but the conditions were not there. It should have been postponed,” criticized the white coach Zinedine Zidane angrily.

It was a game that started at zero, with a Real struggling to leave Madrid due to the snowstorm (he waited three hours to take off), and ended at zero, with few emotions. A wasted opportunity to be the leader.

Atlético de Madrid, whose game against Athletic Club was postponed due to the snowstorm, remains the leader of the championship with 38 points, one more than Real Madrid and four more than Barcelona, ​​although the team coached by Argentine Diego Simeone they have three fewer games than their top title rivals.