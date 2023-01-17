Real Madrid has been showing in recent years that it needs to reinforce the right-back position. At the Estadio de la Cerámica against Villarreal, and in Saudi Arabia in the duel in which they were defeated against Barcelona, it became clear that the white team needed to incorporate a player who would give much more security to that position as soon as possible. The solution could be at home.
In the factory, Vinicius Tobias, is making merits to enter from now on the dynamics of the first team.
He was born in 2004 in São Paulo, that is, he is only 18 years old. It seems that the whites have already decided to exercise the purchase clause against Shakhtar Donetsk. Said clause was set at 10 million euros, and except for surprises, it will be paid by Real Madrid when the current campaign ends.
Carlo Ancelotti tried to incorporate him into the first team when the season began, but a paperwork issue due to his non-EU status prevented the Italian coach from having the Brazilian jewel. Carletto’s idea is that the player gradually introduces himself into the dynamics of the first team to be able to register him for the start of the 23/24 season.
We are talking about a reliable player in defense who has an offensive projection that is very typical of the Brazilian full-backs that have been emerging in recent times. Despite playing on the right side, the vast majority of experts compare his football with Marcelo’s, although not as aesthetically pleasing and improving the defensive performance of the current Olympiakos footballer.
