Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The picture of the young French centre-back, Lenny Euro, 18 years old, Lille defender, topped the cover of the Spanish newspaper “Marca” this morning, as he is a distinguished goal whose services Real Madrid seeks in the next summer Mercato. The newspaper loyal to “Merengue” reported that this young talent It is approaching the White House with great strides.

Real Madrid faces strong competition from Paris Saint-Germain, which in turn is seeking to strengthen its defense line this summer.

The newspaper said that the Madridistas hope to sign a contract with Euro as soon as possible, so that he can become a Madrid player this summer.

She added that Jorge Mendes, Europa's agent, is intensifying his efforts to begin official negotiations with his French club, noting that the player has not yet renewed his contract with Lille, and that his club officials know full well that sooner or later, they must ask for an appropriate price for this player and not an amount. 100 million euros, which they are demanding.

The newspaper expressed its belief that Euro is fully convinced that his next destination is Real Madrid, as he told those close to him that he prefers the Blancos.

The newspaper said that Real Madrid, which is accustomed to signing promising young stars that are in high demand in world football, knows very well that it faces fierce competition not only from Saint-Germain, but also from other clubs in England, but the newspaper did not specify these clubs by name.

However, Real Madrid is confident in the success of its mission and winning this deal, just as it succeeded before in including the talented Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo, the Frenchmen Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Chouamini, the Turkish Arda Güler, and also the Brazilian Endric Felipe, who will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

The newspaper pointed out that the presence of young French players who shine in the ranks of Real Madrid encourages Lenny Euro to join them, so that he does not need a long adaptation period.

It is worth noting that “Marca” placed on its cover a picture of another star next to Lenny Euro, who is the young Argentine Franco Mastantuno (16 years old), midfielder for River Plate, and the newspaper said that Real Madrid hopes to complete the two deals as soon as possible.

Some Spanish press sources indicated that Real Madrid's primary goal is to annex the Euros this summer, with no objection to him leaving his French club on loan until the end of his contract in the summer of 2025.