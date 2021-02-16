After David Alaba his Farewell to FC Bayern officially announced seems real Madrid to be the goal of the Austrian. The Madrilenians will probably have to replace their long-time captain and defense chief next summer, as the contract of the soon-to-be 35-year-old Sergio Ramos will expire at the end of the season.
In addition to Alaba, Royal should also have a player from the Portuguese NOS league on the hook.
Like the Spanish one AS reported that 21-year-old central defender David Carmo from SC Braga is said to have piqued Los Blancos’ interest. Carmo has been courted by other top European clubs in the recent past, but Braga didn’t let the regular player move due to insufficient offers.
AS Roma flashed at Braga last summer, as the € 18 million transfer fee offered by the Italians was well below the € 40 million release clause. In the recently closed winter transfer window, it was Liverpool FC that was close to reaching an agreement with Carmo.
But Jürgen Klopp’s club initially wanted to borrow the left foot for a fee of four million euros and then assert a purchase option of 20 million euros, while Braga did not want to let him go under 25 million euros.
It remains to be seen to what extent the transfer to Real in the coming summer appears realistic. After the 2-2 home game against FC Porto in early February, Carmo suffered a broken ankle and is therefore out until further notice.