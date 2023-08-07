The chaos in Paris with the Mbappé theme has not come to an end. It is a fact that in recent days the club has focused on moving within the market to close the last reinforcements of Luis Enrique’s squad, but once this task is finished, PSG will continue with its task of forcing the departure of Kylian this very summer with the goal of avoiding a free agent breakout in the summer of 2024.
At the moment the Frenchman is even prohibited from training with the first team of the French capital and the reality is that in view of the entire football environment, it is a fact that the already World Champion will be a Real Madrid footballer. Now it only remains to be defined if it will be until next year as all the parties had contemplated or this summer, a scenario that they do not rule out in the capital of Spain but that depends on the player himself.
Real Madrid’s position is clear: they will not put an offer of around 200 million euros on PSG’s table until the player makes public his desire to leave Paris this summer. Only in this way will Florentino Pérez sit down to manage the movement. Madrid’s point is clear, they can pay for Kylian, but the Spanish club wishes to respect the footballer’s position, so they will not advance his arrival if Mbappé does not want it to materialize this year for personal reasons.
