He real Madrid is preparing to host Real Valladolid in its first match at the Santiago Bernabéu of the 2024/25 season.
Following a disappointing opening-day draw against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are under pressure to prove they have what it takes to dominate La Liga. With one of the most fearsome forward lines in world football, led by Kylian Mbappé and supported by talents such as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, Los Blancos will be looking to give their fans a performance that will make it clear that the draw was just a minor setback.
Real Madrid will not be able to count on Ferland Mendy Mendy was sent off for his first home game of the season. The French full-back was shown a straight red card in the final minute of the game against Mallorca, a decision that leaves the team without its first-choice left-back for the crucial match against Real Valladolid. Mendy, who is known for his defensive solidity and ability to join in attack, is a sensitive loss for Carlo Ancelotti, who will now have to find an alternative on the left flank, possibly opting for Fran García to cover the absence. This suspension comes at an inopportune time, just when the team needs a convincing victory to calm the waters after an uncertain start.
Real Madrid, playing at home and needing to regain their form after their initial setback, are the clear favourites for this match. Despite the solidity shown by Real Valladolid in their debut, the attacking power of the white team should be enough to secure a victory.
Ancelotti’s men are expected to control the game and could win 2-0, giving their fans their first joy of the season at the Bernabéu.
He continues to be in unstoppable form, providing assists in the first two official matches of the campaign. He is noticeably playing at a pace above his teammates.
Real’s new star will make his debut at the Santiago Bernabéu and there is no better way to do it than with a goal. He already scored in the European Super Cup against Atalanta.
He will surely have no problem fulfilling this bet, considering how much and how well he attacks.
