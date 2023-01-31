Valencia will visit the Santiago Bernabéu this Thursday. The first round of LaLiga has already been completed, but Real Betis, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Valencia will have to recover the corresponding matches for the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid arrives at the match after having drawn 0-0 against Real Sociedad and Valencia just after having dismissed Gattuso as coach:
Here everything you need to know about the match:
Town: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Thursday January 2
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN+
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
Lucas Vázquez and Mendy will continue to be out at Real Madrid. Carvajal will be a doubt until the last minute and Alaba and Tchouaméni will return, Ancelotti already confirmed this at a press conference.
A priori he has not been injured in Valencia. The only casualty for the match is that of his coach; Gattuso has been removed from his position and it will be Voro who is sitting on the bench at the Bernabéu.
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia.
