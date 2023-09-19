He real Madrid will debut in the Champions League 2023-2024 midweek. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti comes to this event as the leader of LaLiga and with Jude Bellingham unstoppable in front of the goal. In this commitment, the meringues will host Unión Berlin at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The German team had an excellent last season, but it has been difficult for them to start in the Bundesliga in this competition. The Berlin team is in eighth position in the general table and has two defeats in a row.
According to the betting houses, Real Madrid is the clear favorite to take the three points, but, although it may sound cliché, anything can happen in the UEFA Champions League.
You can see the game through the signal Movistar+ (Spain), HBO Max (Mexico), C.B.S. (USA), ESPN/Star+ (Argentina, Colombia, South America and Central America).
Goalkeeper: Kepa
Defense: D. Carvajal, A. Rüdiger, D. Alaba, F. García
Medium: A. Tchouaméni, F. Valverde, T. Kroos.
Forward: J. Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu
According to the most recent reports, the merengue club could count on Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy for the team’s debut in this season of the UEFA Champions League.
Both players have trained with intensity and on par with their teammates and could be part of the squad for the duel against Unión Berlin.
Goalkeeper: F. Ronnow
Defense: D. Doekhi, R. Knoche, D. Leite, C. Trimmel, R. Gosens.
Medium: A. Král, A. Laïdouni, J. Haberer.
Forward: D. Fofana, K. Behrens.
Robin Gosens, one of the figures of Unión Berlin, indicated in an interview prior to the duel against Real Madrid that his club will not go to the Santiago Bernabéu and that they will seek to compete against one of the most powerful teams in the world.
“We are not going to be spectators, we are not going to admire the stadium and be surprised by everything that is around. We can do that after the game. We are going to compete”
– Robin Gosens
Real Madrid 2-0 Union Berlin
