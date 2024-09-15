The Champions League returns to the Santiago Bernabéu, and the real MadridThe reigning champions begin their title defence against Stuttgart.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are fresh from lifting their 15th European Cup last season, and after having started the year by winning the European Super Cup, the Merengues are looking to regain their dominance in the continental competition. However, their start in La Liga has not been so solid, as they have dropped some important points. After facing Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Madrid will be looking for their first European victory of the season in front of their home fans.
Stuttgart, meanwhile, are looking to spring a surprise at the Bernabeu. Despite losing the German Super Cup on penalties to Bayer Leverkusen, the German side have had an inconsistent start to the Bundesliga. The Swabian side will be looking to ruin Madrid’s Champions League debut, knowing that any point they get at the Bernabeu would be a significant boost in their group. Stuttgart will be looking to take on the champions with a solid approach, although they know it won’t be an easy task.
City: Madrid, Spain
Date: September 17th
Schedule: 21:00 (Spain), 16:00 (Argentina), 13:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Liga de Campeones. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Royal Society
|
0-2 V
|
The League
|
Real Betis
|
2-0 V
|
The League
|
UD Las Palmas
|
1-1 E
|
The League
|
Real Valladolid
|
3-0 V
|
The League
|
RCD Mallorca
|
1-1 E
|
The League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
B. Mönchengladbach
|
1-3 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Kaiserslautern
|
4-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Mainz
|
3-3 E
|
Bundesliga
|
Preussen Münster
|
0-5 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Freiburg
|
3-1 D
|
Bundesliga
Real Madrid started the season on the right foot by lifting the European Super Cup, but in La Liga they have had ups and downs. Injuries have affected the Whites, and the load of matches is beginning to take its toll on a team that has shown some weaknesses in its game. The Merengues know that the Champions League is their favourite terrain, and the fans expect the team to show its best version in Europe. Ancelotti will have to manage his squad intelligently to maintain competitiveness in all competitions.
Stuttgart have not had the dream start to their Bundesliga campaign, combining outstanding performances with less convincing ones. The defeat in the German Super Cup was a hard blow for Sebastian Hoeneß’s team, who will be looking to change course in the Champions League. To do so, Stuttgart needs to improve in key areas such as finishing and concentration in defence, knowing that any mistake can be fatal against a Real Madrid team that knows how to punish opponents’ mistakes.
real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mbappé.
Stuttgart: Nubel, Stenzel, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Leweling, Karazor, Millot, Stiller, Fuhrich, Undav.
Real Madrid are the clear favourites for this match, especially playing at the Bernabéu and with the weight of being the reigning Champions League champions. Although Stuttgart will be looking to surprise, the quality and experience of Los Blancos should make the difference. The forecast is a comfortable 2-0 victory for Real Madrid, with the match largely controlled by Ancelotti’s men.
