Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Real Madrid vs. Spanish: live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzemá scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.

Important match in the Spanish League.

Real Madrid hosts Español on Saturday on matchday 34 of LaLiga with the aim of becoming champion in the absence of five days for the end of the championship.

The defeat of Barcelona (2nd) on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano (11th) 1-0, has left the door open for the merengues to sing the alirón in their stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It may interest you: (

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are satisfied with a draw against Espanyol to become champion.

Real Madrid arrives at the game after surviving the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in Manchester on Tuesday by losing 4-3 to City, waiting for the second leg next week at the Bernabéu.

Follow the match here.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

blank

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Real #Madrid #Spanish #live #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Latin America The President of Ecuador declared a state of emergency due to violence by criminal gangs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.