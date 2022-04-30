Real Madrid vs. Spanish: live, minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Chelsea.
Important match in the Spanish League.
April 30, 2022, 08:38 AM
Real Madrid hosts Español on Saturday on matchday 34 of LaLiga with the aim of becoming champion in the absence of five days for the end of the championship.
The defeat of Barcelona (2nd) on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano (11th) 1-0, has left the door open for the merengues to sing the alirón in their stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are satisfied with a draw against Espanyol to become champion.
Real Madrid arrives at the game after surviving the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals in Manchester on Tuesday by losing 4-3 to City, waiting for the second leg next week at the Bernabéu.
