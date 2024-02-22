On Sunday at 9:00 p.m., the Santiago Bernabéu stadium will witness a crucial confrontation between the real Madrid and Sevilla, on matchday 26 of La Liga. The broadcast will be available on DAZN. Both teams fight to secure their position in the table, which guarantees a duel full of intensity and emotion for the spectators.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla match information
Date: Sunday, February 25
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
More news about LaLiga
How can Real Madrid vs Sevilla be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Real Madrid vs Sevilla be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+. ESPN
How can Real Madrid vs Sevilla be seen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can Real Madrid vs Sevilla be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-1
|
The league
|
RB Leipzig
|
0-1V
|
UCL
|
Girona
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba, all with a torn cruciate ligament, are out. The first two since the beginning of the season and the last since the middle of it. Added to this are the absences of Rudiger due to thigh problems, Bellingham due to an ankle injury and Camavinga's doubt.
Seville: The Seville team has an endless list of casualties. Acuña, Rafa Mir, Erik Lamela, Ocampos, Marcao, Agoumé, Nianzou, Mariano, Sow, Gudelj and Lukebakio will not be available for this match.
Seville: Nyland; Jesús Navas, Badé, Ramos, Salas; Soumaré, Torres, Jordán; Suso, Romero, En-Nesyri.
Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas, Nacho, Tchouameni, Fran García; Camavinga, Kroos, Brahim, Valverde; Vinicius, Joselu.
real Madrid 2-0 Seville
Go Madrid!
Are you a Real Madrid fan at heart? Do you want to be up to date with all the news, rumours, signings, goals and plays from the best club in the world?
#Real #Madrid #Sevilla #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply