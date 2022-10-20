Real Madrid vs Sevilla: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

LaLiga does not stop and we already have another date for this weekend. Real Madrid hosts Sevilla in a match that is always attractive, despite the fact that this season the sevillistas are not below their expected level. The change of coach should be positive, but it is still early to assess his situation.
For its part, Real Madrid remains unstoppable after beating FC Barcelona in the Clásico and not failing against Elche, showing that they are the same champion team as last season. The Whites are outstanding leaders with 26 points and will want to beat the Andalusian team to get three more points and practically secure the lead until after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.
Date: Saturday October 22
Location: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain. 4:00 p.m. in Argentina. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
RefereeHernandez Hernandez.
Channel: In Spain by DAZN, in Argentina by DIRECTV Sports Argentina and its app, and in Mexico by Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
REAL MADRID: 4 wins
SEVILLE: 0 wins
TIES: 1 draws
REAL MADRID: VEVVV
SEVILLE: EDEVE
Real Madrid beat Elche 0-3 and has practically all of its players available. The great unknown will be if Ancelotti decides to rotate to give rest to any of the regulars in the eleven, but we know that the Italian is not very given to rotating and the game against Sevilla is fundamental.
Goalie: Lunin.
defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy.
Media: Tchouameni, Modric, Camavinga.
strikers: Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.
Sampaoli is working hard for the team to get back on its feet, but the match against the leader has come at the worst time. The Andalusians have many casualties despite having a great squad, so the Argentine coach will have to use creativity to face Real Madrid.
Goalie: Bounu.
defenses: Montiel, Carmona, Kouassi, Acuña, Telles.
Midfielders: Gudelj, Oliver Torres, Joan Jordan.
strikers: Isco, Rafa Mir.
Sevilla is not going through its best moment and Sampaoli’s hand has not yet been noticed. The losses do not help, so Real Madrid will not fail and will win in their fiefdom.
Real Madrid 2-0 Seville.
