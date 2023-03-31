National team football is over on the occasion of qualifying for the next Euro 2024. Football is back at the club level and, consequently, the ball will roll again in the Spanish league championship. One of the matches on matchday 27 will be Real Madrid, which will receive a visit from Real Valladolid.
Real Madrid’s last game was against FC Barcelona in an attempt to rejoin LaLiga and opt for the title, but finally the culé team won the game by two goals to one. On the other hand, Real Valladolid, which is in a delicate situation, flirting with the relegation places, returns to the league trade after losing by three goals to one against Athletic Club Bilbao in front of their fans.
Here we show you all the information of interest for this match:
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Sunday April 2
Match time: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina, 09:15 in Mexico.
Referee: Juan Luis Pulido Santana
VAR: Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Cadena SER, Cadena Cope, Onda Cero, RNE, Radio Marca and Youtube del Chiringuito de Jugones.
There are no injured players at Real Madrid to face Real Valladolid, but they will have a player who will not be able to play due to card accumulation. Nacho Fernández will miss this match
Real Valladolid arrives with numerous casualties for this match at the Santiago Bernabéu. Jordi Masip has a ligament injury and will not be able to be there until the beginning of May; Darwin Machís suffers from a muscle injury in his femoral biceps; Anuar suffers a ligament injury; Kenedy arrives as a doubt for this meeting; Amallah suffers from a hamstring injury; and Javi Sánchez will not be able to be there due to the accumulation of cards.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
2-1 loss
|
The league
|
Liverpool
|
1-0 win
|
Champions League
|
Spanish
|
3-1 win
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-0 Draw
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-1 loss
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Bilbao
|
1-3 loss
|
The league
|
Elche
|
1-1 Draw
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
2-1 win
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
3-0 Loss
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
2-1 loss
|
The league
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema,
Asenjo; Fresneda, Joaquin, El Yamiq, Olaza; Silver, Álvaro Aguado, Hongla, Iván Sánchez, Óscar Plano; Larin.
|
real Madrid
|
Tie
|
Real Valladolid
|
4
|
1
|
0
real Madrid 2-1 Real Valladolid
