The Whites will also want to take advantage of their home advantage at the Santiago Bernabéu, where they hope to prevail against a Betis side that has historically been a tough opponent. With Vinícius Júnior leading the attack, Ancelotti expects a solid performance from his team.

With just two points in the table and a game in hand, Betis need to add points to keep their sights on European spots. The recent record against Real Madrid does not favour Betis, who have failed to beat the Whites in the last five encounters. Even so, Pellegrini is confident in his team’s ability to spring a surprise in such a difficult scenario.