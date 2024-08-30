He real Madrid is preparing for its fourth match in the 2024/25 season, and for this it will host a Betis team that has just shone in Europe.
Real Madrid and Real Betis face off in the fourth round of LaLiga EA Sports 24/25 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Merengues will be looking to break their streak of draws, after drawing against Las Palmas in the previous round. For their part, Betis arrive with high morale after qualifying for the league phase of the Conference League, although they are still looking for their first victory in the Spanish league. This clash promises to be a balanced duel, as both teams try to consolidate after an irregular start to the season, with Real Madrid as the favourites at home.
City: Madrid, Spain
Date: September 1st
Schedule: 21:30 (Spain), 16:30 (Argentina), 13:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Referee: Alberola Rojas
VAR: Muniz Ruiz
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ La Liga. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Las Palmas
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Valladolid
|
3-0 V
|
La Liga
|
Majorca
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 V
|
European Super Cup
|
Chelsea
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Kryvbas
|
3-0 V
|
Conference League Qualifying Phase
|
Alaves
|
0-0 E
|
La Liga
|
FC Kryvbas
|
0-2 V
|
Conference League Qualifying Phase
|
Girona
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Leverkusen
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
Real Madrid go into this game needing to get back to winning ways in LaLiga after two consecutive draws. The most recent, a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas, has left Carlo Ancelotti’s team with five points from three games, occupying fourth place in the table. Despite not having lost, the lack of decisiveness in the final meters and some defensive problems have prevented the Merengues from adding three in their last matches. With a record of seven goals for and only two against so far this season, Madrid has shown glimpses of its offensive potential, but needs greater consistency.
The Whites will also want to take advantage of their home advantage at the Santiago Bernabéu, where they hope to prevail against a Betis side that has historically been a tough opponent. With Vinícius Júnior leading the attack, Ancelotti expects a solid performance from his team.
Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, come into this clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on the back of an important Conference League win over Kryvbas, securing their place in the group stage. However, in La Liga, the Betis have had a poor start, with two draws in two games, the most recent a 0-0 draw against Alavés. Although their defensive performance has been solid, with only one goal conceded so far this season, the team has lacked the necessary forcefulness to secure victories.
With just two points in the table and a game in hand, Betis need to add points to keep their sights on European spots. The recent record against Real Madrid does not favour Betis, who have failed to beat the Whites in the last five encounters. Even so, Pellegrini is confident in his team’s ability to spring a surprise in such a difficult scenario.
real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Güler, Valverde; Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Mbappé.
Real Betis: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Marc Bartra, Diego Llorente, Perraud; Marc Roca, Cardoso, Carvalho; Fornals, Juanmi and Chimy.
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis. The 2-1 prediction in favour of Real Madrid is based on the Whites’ historical superiority at the Santiago Bernabéu and their need to make up ground in La Liga after two consecutive draws. Although Betis have proven to be a solid team in defence, their inability to close out games and their poor offensive performance could be an obstacle against a Real Madrid that, although they have shown ups and downs, remain lethal at home. A tight match is expected, but quality and home field advantage should tip the balance in favour of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.
