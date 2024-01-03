The Spanish league experienced a historic moment, a player was cautioned in record time. When the match between Real Madrid and Mallorca started, the referee showed a yellow card to Siebe Van Der Heyden 3 seconds into the game after elbowing Carvajal.
The Spaniard felt the blow and was stunned, requesting medical assistance from the substitute bench. Date 19 of the Spanish League will remain in history after this moment.
