Real Madrid and RB Leipzig meet again in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Ronda, which at the moment and after the first leg Madrid is winning by a goal to zero, which Brahim Díaz managed to convert in the 42nd minute. The fact of playing at home, and in the whites' fetish competition, makes it very complicated things to the Germans, but last year they were able to win a game against their rivals, this time in the group stage, so it is not seen as something impossible.
Valencia vs Real Madrid match information
Date: Wednesday March 6
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 5:00 p.m. (Argentina), 2:00 p.m. (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League
How can Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How can Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bochum
|
Victory 1-4
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Monchengladbach
|
2-0 victory
|
Bundesliga
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Champions League
|
Augburg
|
2-2 draw
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
2-2 draw
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-1 draw
|
The league
|
RB Leipzig
|
0-1 victory
|
Champions League
|
Girona
|
4-0 victory
|
The league
RB Leipzig: The German team does not have any injuries or sanctions for this Champions League match.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba, all with a torn cruciate ligament, are out. The first two since the beginning of the season and the last since the middle of it.
RB Leipzig: Gulasci, Henrichs, Klostermann, Orban, Raum, Dani Olmo, Kampl, Schlager, Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda and Sesko.
real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Brahim Díaz, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig.
