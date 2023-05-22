Real Madrid will play this Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Rayo Vallecano, and will do so without Vinicius Jr after having suffered a racist episode at Mestalla. LaLiga is already finished and it will be a formal meeting. Right now the focus is on, as we said before, Vinicius Jr. Here we show you everything you need to know about the game:
In which stadium is Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano played?
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Wednesday May 24
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: Gil Manzano
VAR: Estrada Fernandez
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
Live stream: Movistar+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: ESPN+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
real Madrid
|
Tie
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3
|
0
|
2
Injuries at Real Madrid
Ancelotti will not be able to count on Hazard or Mariano due to injury, or Vinicius due to suspension.
Injuries at Rayo Vallecano
The only player Iraola will not be able to count on is Mario Suárez due to suspension.
possible alignments
real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy; Tchouameni, Ceballos, Camavinga, Asensio; Rodrygo, Benzema
Vallecano Ray: Dimitrevski, Baillu, Lejeune, Catena, Fran García, Isi, Comesaña, Ciss, Carcía, Camello, De Tomás
real Madrid 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
