Welcome to the exciting preview of the long-awaited match between Real Madrid and Osasuna, in what promises to be an electrifying duel on matchday nine of La Liga. Real Madrid, current leader of the competition, will seek to maintain its position at the top of the table and continue its winning streak. Opposite, Osasuna will try to surprise and snatch points from the merengue giant. A confrontation full of passion and football that you cannot miss!
Where is Real Madrid vs Osasuna played?
Date: Saturday, October 7
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Hour: 4:15 p.m. (Spain), 11:15 a.m. (Argentina), 8:15 a.m. (Mexico).
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on television in Mexico?
HBO Max
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
More news about Real Madrid
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Naples
|
2-3V
|
UCL
|
Girona
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
3-1D
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alavés
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
Seville
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
1-2D
|
The league
Real Madrid is preparing to face Osasuna in a crucial duel on matchday nine of La Liga. Without David Alaba and with other losses in the defense, the white team is looking for solutions to maintain its leadership in the table. Arda Guler will also be out due to injury until November, adding challenges. The defense is affected by the long absence of Militao, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament. The goal is not immune to problems, since Courtois is injured. However, the return of Vinicius Junior provides a ray of hope to the team.
real Madrid: Kepa; Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu.
Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Ruben Peña, Catena, David García, Juan Cruz; Torró, Moncayola, Muñoz; Kike Barja, Arnáiz and Raúl.
Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna
