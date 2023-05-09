Considered the early final of the Champions League, it is presented in a knockout format with the first of two exciting chapters at a Santiago Bernabéu, where the echoes of the impossible from the last precedent still resound, the battle between the great dominator of the competition, the Real Madrid with its fourteen ‘orejonas’, before the favorite to take the baton in Pep Guardiola’s great pending challenge.

A semifinal that went down in history last year, the eleventh for Real Madrid in the last thirteen ‘Champions’. A glorious decade. Champion in five of the last nine tournaments for the most precious trophy.

The master of the Champions League

With Carlo Ancelotti extending the domain that Zinedine Zidane carried out and that has become Guardiola’s greatest desire. He reigned with Barcelona and to elevate his work, he is required to add a new conquest at the command of another club.

Real Madrid has signed a Champions League full of authority until his reunion with City. From living to the limit in each tie of his latest conquest, with comebacks for history at each step until the final, he has gone on to exhibit power as the dominator of a competition in which he competes like no one else.

They minimized Liverpool to the maximum in the round of 16 (6-2 in total) after a win in Anflied, where they overcame their only moment of difficulty after conceding two goals in the first act. And he once again beat Chelsea without appeal (4-0). A total of 346 minutes in playoffs without Thibuat Courtois conceding a goal.

Haaland, City’s weapon

A differential factor that seems impossible to maintain for a City team that presents a big difference compared to the last duel, the scoring power of Norwegian Erling Halaand. Protagonist of the great individual duel of the moment against the winger Vinícius Junior, two footballers who make a difference in each game for their teams as they herald an era of football.

Idols who take up with a nerve inappropriate for their ages the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. The way to stop Haaland is one of Carlo Ancelotti’s headaches. He cannot count on his head of defense due to suspension, the Brazilian Èder Militao, whose benefits have suddenly plummeted since he lowered the intensity after receiving the yellow card that will prevent him from playing at the Bernabéu. The bet for the physical strength that tries to match that of the Norwegian, presents the German Antonio Rüdiger as a substitute.

The defensive doubt to be cleared comes from the left side, where the absence of Ferland Mendy has found a regular substitute, also Eduardo Camavinga, but ‘Carletto’ could place Nacho or even move the Austrian David Alaba with Nacho as center back, to gain power in the midfield.

The risk of playing with the German Toni Kroos of pivot and the cold sensations that the Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni has left in his last matches, make the Italian coach doubt. They do not all enter a midfield in which the Croatian Luka Modric is emerging as the starter and less since Rodrygo Goes has made a leap in his performance. Author of the double that gave the Copa del Rey to Real Madrid on Saturday, with barely 71 hours between the two games, the regular performance of the Brazilian rules out the idea, previously common in Ancelotti in big events, of overtaking the Uruguayan Fede Valverde to the trident.

They are the pieces to fit into Ancelotti’s puzzle after getting the support he needed. The Copa del Rey, the third title of the course after the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup, ensured its continuity in the voice of president Florentino Pérez. He always secured the ‘Champions’ semifinals as Real Madrid coach and won two out of three to become the most successful coach in the competition.

For the fourth semifinals in its history, Manchester City is more confident than ever. Pep Guardiola’s team is nine victories away from becoming the second team in the history of English football to win the treble and their dominance in England must now be transferred to a stage that has always been wild for them, such as Europe. Especially when they face the team that eliminated them in 2016 and last year, with a comeback that has had consequences this season at City; Guardiola has become more pragmatic.

He has learned to waste time, to play with the result, to defend himself when necessary. He has given birth to a City that is no longer governed by a single pattern and that if, with 2-0 on the scoreboard, he has to send Haaland to waste time on a corner flag, he does it. The addition of the Norwegian, with his 51 goals this season, is the great novelty compared to last year, but as Guardiola has warned on other occasions; the problem of this team in the ‘Champions’ has never been in the goals scored, but in those received.

As an example, the six that Madrid did to them in the last semifinals. To solve this, Guardiola has rearmed the defensive line with an innovative system that recalls the Dutch school; when they have the ball, they play with three center backs and with John Stones as a pivot, when they don’t have possession, they form with four backs. This has caused that they do not have pure sides, a serious danger to measure themselves against

Real Madrid, however; The loss of the Dutchman Nathan Aké, who was injured against Leeds United, leaves Guardiola with the only option of putting the very fast Kyle Walker as the third central defender on the right and moving Manuel Akanji to the left profile.

These two players will be supported by the Portuguese Rubén Dias in the rear and Stones in front. The one who has recovered in time for the game has been Kevin De Bruyne, the Premier’s top assistant and the best partner for Haaland. The Belgian missed two games with a muscle problem before making a strong comeback against Leeds; He played the ninety minutes and is ready for the Santiago Bernabéu, where he already gave an exhibition in 2020. Against Leeds, Guardiola was able to rest six starters such as Dias, Jack Grealish, Rodrigo Hernández, Bernardo Silva, Stones and Walker, which guarantees the freshness of City for Tuesday.

Probable lineups:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Haaland and Grealish. Referee: Artur Dias (Portugal). Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN

