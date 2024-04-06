The quarterfinals of the Champions League leave us with one of the best matches that can be seen at the European level. Real Madrid and Manchester City face each other for the third consecutive year, with a confrontation for each in the previous two years, in which they ended up winning the tournament, the white team in 2022, and the citizens in last season. For its part, Ancelotti's team arrives in very good shape, first classified in LaLiga and hungry for revenge after being eliminated in the previous edition. He approaches the first leg with the need to get a good result that will allow him to compete in England in a week.
On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's team seeks to retain the title this year, and to do so knowing how to overcome this tie would be a giant step. Although it does not show the superiority of last year, the squad still has world-class players capable of unbalancing a clash at any moment,
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Tuesday April 9
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Star+
TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max
Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
2-4V
|
The league
|
Celta Vigo
|
4-0V
|
The league
|
Leipzig
|
1-1
|
Champions League
|
Valencia
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Aston Villa
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-0
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
2-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool
|
1-1
|
Premier League
|
Copenhagen
|
3-1V
|
Champions League
Real Madrid: Alaba with a cruciate ligament tear, Courtois with a meniscus tear. Ceballos will be a doubt due to physical problems.
Manchester City: Kyle Walker and Nathan Aké will be doubtful due to physical problems.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouámeni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrigo.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ruben Días, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland, Grealish.
Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
