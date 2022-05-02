This Wednesday the semifinals of the Champions League 2021/2022 are completed. Real Madrid and Manchester City will face each other in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu and we will meet the second finalist of this edition.
The English team comes into this match with an advantage after winning 4-3 in the first leg but we already know that with Madrid there is never anything written, and even less so if they play at the Bernabéu.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Real Madrid – Manchester City? The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Madrid, with a capacity for 81,044 spectators, although its capacity will be reduced due to the works that are being carried out.
When and what time is Real Madrid – Manchester City? The match is on Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. Central European Time (2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
On which TV channel can I watch Real Madrid – Manchester City? In Spain, through Movistar Champions League. In Mexico on HBO MAX. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela on ESPN.
Where can I watch Real Madrid – Manchester City ‘online’? In Spain it can be followed through Movistar +. Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Venezuela through Star+.
What was the last result between Real Madrid and Manchester City?
The last time these two teams met was a week ago in the first leg where the citizen team won 4-3 with goals from De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesús, Foden and Bernardo Silva. Karim Benzema with a brace and Vinicius scored the Madrid goals.
LAST NEWS
real Madrid
Real Madrid comes into this game full of energy after winning their 35th league title and with only one goal: to turn the tie around and once again reach a European Cup final.
For this, Carlo Ancelotti will have practically all his players available. Of the starters, the only doubt is Alaba who suffers from discomfort in the adductor and already had to be substituted at half-time in the first leg. Gareth Bale, who was unable to play on Saturday due to back pain, is also a doubt.
Manchester City
Manchester City comes from beating Leeds 0-4 at home and remains at the top of the Premier League fighting hand in hand with Liverpool for the title.
For this match Pep Guardiola also has the bulk of his squad available. The only doubts are Kyle Walker who was injured in the ankle and John Stones who suffers from muscular discomfort. Both players missed the weekend’s game against Leeds and Guardiola hinted that they could also be out on Wednesday, especially Walker.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema
Manchester City: Edison; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Foden
FORECAST 90min
Both teams arrive at a good time, Madrid as recent league champions and City after thrashing Leeds, and with most of their starters at 100%. After what we saw in the first leg, anything can happen on the pitch on Wednesday and no option should be ruled out.
Champions League, Real Madrid and Santiago Bernabéu are three concepts that go hand in hand so we bet that Ancelotti’s team will be the second finalist in this edition.
Result: Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City
