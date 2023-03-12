Real Madrid and Liverpool will face each other again in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 after the first match between the two that ended with the victory of the team coached by Ancelotti by two goals to five. Real Madrid comes into this game with the tie practically closed but they cannot trust themselves, we have already seen what Liverpool is capable of after they endorsed Manchester United 7-0.
Real Madrid comes to this match after getting a league victory against Espanyol by three to one, on the other hand, Liverpool lost in their corresponding league match against Bournemouth.
Here everything you need to know about this match:
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Wednesday March 15
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Movistar+
Live stream: Movistar+ App
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
3-1. Victory
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-0. Tie
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-1. Defeat
|
Copa del Rey
|
Atletico Madrid
|
1-1. Tie
|
The league
|
Liverpool
|
2-5. Victory
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
bournemouth
|
1-0. Defeat
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
7-0. Victory
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
2-0. Victory
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-0. Tie
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
2-5. Defeat
|
Champions League
The Madrid team will be without Ferland Mendy, who has a hamstring injury, or David Alaba, who has a hamstring muscle injury.
Liverpool also arrives with a series of casualties for this match, such as Thiago, who has a muscle injury, Luis Díaz, who was aiming to return to this match but that Klopp will surely not risk with him, and Calvin Ramsay’s. , the player had to undergo surgery to treat his knee, even so it was unlikely that Klop would give this player minutes against Real Madrid.
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Tchouaméni, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius
Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Darwin Núñez, Gakpo, Salah
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool
