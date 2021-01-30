Atlético de Madrid is the comfortable leader of the Spanish League. But the other team from the capital does not want their path to the title to be easy. In his new home while remodeling the Santiago Bernabéu, the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, Real Madrid receives Levante, in a match in which the VAR does not go unnoticed.

Barely eight minutes ticked the clock when Sergio León escaped into the area and, before getting in, Militao could not help touching him when he noticed that Varane had lost the mark. Referee Medié Jiménez charged the foul and admonished the Merengue defender. However, alerted by the VAR, he changed the ruling: he kept the free kick but changed the yellow for the red.

Levante could not take advantage of that stopped ball and four minutes later Real Madrid thrashed with a counterattack that began with a foul that the visit claimed and both the referee and the VAR ignored. Ferland Mendy seemed to shake off Gonzalo Melero with his arm, the ball was left to Tony Kroos, responsible for enabling Asensio with the outside of his foot. The forward ran towards the area, appealed to his speed and, arriving in front of the goalkeeper, defined with precision for 1-0.

Levante, which several times disturbed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, finally reached the equalizer in the 32nd minute, with a volley from José Luis Morales, which gave justice to an exciting round trip match.