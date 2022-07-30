After the defeat against Barça, Real Madrid wants to win an important pre-season game to gain confidence for the long season ahead. The whites’ rival this time will be Juventus Turin, who after several good reinforcements promise to once again be a difficult team to beat. The whites are concentrated in the United States, and received a visit from Bale at training. Let’s go with all the previous meeting.
Where is Real Madrid vs Juventus? At the 92,600 capacity Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.
When and what time is the real Madrid versus Juventus? On Sunday July 31. The match will be played in Spain at 04:00. In Mexico it will be 9:00 p.m. in Argentina 11:00 p.m.
On which television channel can I watch Real Madrid vs Juventus? In Spain it can be seen through Spanish television. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD. In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
With Carvajal back in training, Ancelotti can now count on all the players in the squad. The Spanish winger was injured, but he may already be available and it is possible that he will play against Juventus.
On the other hand, there are players from the squad waiting to find out about their future, such as Asensio, Ceballos and Mayoral, among others. These players could leave the white club in the next few days, but in the meantime, Ancelotti has them as part of the squad and they could play minutes in the friendly.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Odriozola, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Casemiro, Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius, Karim Benzema
Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Di Maria, Zakaria, Rovella, Locatelli, Cuadrado, and Moise Kean
The game will be very even, but the breadth of the Real Madrid squad will prevail over Juventus.
Real Madrid 2-1 Juventus.
#Real #Madrid #Juventus #schedule #watch #Spain #South #America #Mexico #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply