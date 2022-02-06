Monday, February 7, 2022
Real Madrid vs. Granada: live minute by minute

February 6, 2022
Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebration.

They face each other this Sunday in the Spanish league.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti is reunited with a rival to whom he has taken the measure, Granada, at a time of irregularity for Real Madrid after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, with good memories against the Nasrid team as the biggest win as a Madrid coach (9-1) and full of wins in five games with an average of four goals per game.

