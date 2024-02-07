Matchday 24 of LaLiga will bring us an exciting match between the two teams that are at the top of the standings. Michel's men are having the best season in their history, and people have already begun to take more into account the real possibility of them being league champions, which would not only be surprising, but also historic, since they don't win the league once. team other than Barcelona, Madrid or Atlético since the 03/04 season that Valencia achieved.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Real Madrid and Girona
Real Madrid vs Girona match information
Date: Saturday, February 10
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: New Santiago Bernabéu
Hour: 18:30 (Spain), 14:30 (Argentina), 11:30 (Mexico)
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can Real Madrid vs Girona be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Real Madrid vs Girona be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+. ESPN
How can Real Madrid vs Girona be seen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can Real Madrid vs Girona be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Real society
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
3-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Seville
|
5-1V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3-1V
|
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba, all with a torn cruciate ligament. The first two since the beginning of the season and the last since the middle of it. The absences of Rudiger due to thigh problems, Vinicius due to a cervical injury and the doubt of Camavinga are added.
Girona: David López due to a muscle injury, Toni Villa due to a torn cruciate ligament, Artem Dovbyk and Juan Carlos arrive as doubts while Daley Blind and Yangel Herrera will watch the game from the stands since they have to serve a suspension.
real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Carvajal, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim Díaz; Joselu, Rodrygo
Girona: Gazzaniga; Yan Couto, Eric García, Juanpe; Miguel Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Ivan Martín, Aleix García, Pablo Torre, Savinho; Stuani
real Madrid 1-1 Girona
