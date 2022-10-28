Real Madrid vs Girona: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible alignments and forecast

Real Madrid will defend its unbeaten streak in LaLiga against Girona next Sunday. The whites lead the championship and except for a tie, all the matches count for victories. Against the Catalan team they will want to add three points to be able to continue distanced from their competitors for the title. Let’s go with the match preview.
Date: Sunday October 30.
Location: Madrid.
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu.
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain. 9:15 in Argentina. 11:15 in Mexico.
Channel: In Spain by DAZN, in Argentina by DIRECTV Sports Argentina and its app, and in Mexico by Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
REAL MADRID: 4 wins
GIRONA: 1 win
TIES: 0 draws
REAL MADRID: EVVVV
GIRONA: DDEDE
Real Madrid comes to the match after losing this week against RB Leipzig, but with the great news of the nationalization of Militao and Rodrygo, which leaves two spaces for non-community players in the white team. The big doubt for the match against Girona will be Benzema, who will undergo tests until the last minute to avoid injuries.
Goalie: Courtois.
defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy.
Media: Tchouameni, Modric, Kroos.
strikers: Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.
Girona arrives in need of points but the Bernabéu will not be an easy place to score. For the game, the Catalans will probably not be able to count on the striker Stuani, nor on Juanpe or Borja García.
Goalie: Gazzaniga.
defenses: Arnau Martínez, Santiago Bueno, David López, Javi Hernández, Miguel Gutiérrez.
Midfielders: Yángel Herrera, Oriol Romeu, Aleix García, Rodrigo Riquelme.
strikers: Valentin Castellanos.
Girona will not be a rival for a Real Madrid that is proving to be a roller in LaLiga, so the white team should have no problem prevailing.
Real Madrid 2-0 Girona.
