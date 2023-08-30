Getafe will visit Real Madrid for the fourth day of the League. The whites have 9 points behind them and a Jude Bellingham who has already made it clear how important he is for the team. A Getafe that has not achieved more than 4 points in these three days will await them. Here is everything you need to know about the match:
In which stadium is Real Madrid vs Getafe played?
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Date: Saturday, September 2
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 09:15 in Mexico, 11:15 in Argentina
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafé on television in Spain?
Movistar + La Liga
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in Argentina?
ESPAN Argentina, Star+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in Mexico?
SkyHD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in the United States?
ESPN, fubo TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
1-3V
|
The league
|
athletic club
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
3-1D
|
Friendly
|
Barcelona
|
3-0D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Alaves
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
3-0D
|
The league
|
barca
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Vitesse
|
4-1V
|
Friendly
|
Grenade
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
Enes Ünal will not be able to be present at the clash due to a torn cruciate ligament that will keep him in the dry dock until October.
On the part of Real Madrid there are five pieces that will have to watch the game from the stands. We’ll start with the two players who have torn cruciate ligaments: Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. In the last match against Celta de Vigo, Vini Jr suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him away from the pitch for approximately six weeks. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have muscle injuries that will leave them in the dry dock until the middle of next month. Lastly, and much less indecipherable in terms of duration, we have to talk about Arda Güler’s meniscus injury.
real Madrid: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu
Getafe: Soria, Djené, Duarte, Alderete, Mitrovic, Álvarez, Maksimovic, Aleñá, Suárez, Mata and Portu
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe
