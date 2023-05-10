Real Madrid receives Getafe for matchday 34 of La Liga in a match that will be almost a formality for Ancelotti’s team. With the second leg of the Champions League semifinals next week and the tie completely open, the Whites will look for victory on Saturday but resting many starters. Getafe will go all out because right now they are in the relegation zone, and with a victory they could move up to 4 positions. Here is everything you need to know about the game:
In which stadium is Real Madrid vs Getafe played?
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Saturday May 13
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Getafe on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1-1 tie
|
Champions League
|
Osasuna
|
2-1 win
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real society
|
2-0 loss
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
4-2 win
|
The league
|
Girona
|
4-2 loss
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
1-0 win
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
1-0 loss
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
1-2 loss
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
3-1 loss
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
0-0 draw
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
Tie
|
Getafe
|
4
|
1
|
0
Real Madrid news
Real Madrid arrives at the match with almost no chance of winning the competition and with their eyes set on next Wednesday. The injury infirmary has been emptied again in recent days, and the only casualty for the game will be Ferland Mendy. Besides, carvajal He will not be able to be due to the expulsion against Real Sociedad.
Getafe News
Getafe arrives at the Santiago Bernabéu with the hope of salvation. Bordalás has returned to the team and his impact has been immediate, breaking the streak of 7 games without winning. Of course, for the game on Saturday it will have the casualties of Enes Unal and Damian Suarez due to card accumulation.
possible alignments
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba; Tchouameni, Ceballos, Asensio; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Mariano.
Getafe: David Soria; Duarte, Djene, Mitrovic, Gaston Alvarez; Luis Milla, Iglesias, Maksimovic; Alena, Mayoral, Mata.
90min forecast
Real Madrid 1-1 Getafe
