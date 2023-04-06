Yesterday we experienced one more Clásico for the match corresponding to the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, where we saw an exhibition by Karim Benzema, who managed to score a hat trick that marked Real Madrid’s comeback in the tie and thus earning their presence on May 6th in La Cartuja, Seville, to play the final of this tournament.
Therefore, today we bring you a list of those players who appear as the top scorers in the history of these matches between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.
Here are the top scorers:
Starting this list we find a living legend of the Santiago Bernabéu team, Raúl González Blanco is one of the players who has scored the most goals in the history of the Clásicos with 15 goals in his personal account.
The only active player on this list, with the hat trick scored in the second leg of the semi-finals, has moved up the list and stands with 16 goals on his record against FC Barcelona.
Continuing with this list we find a legend of this sport. Di Stéfano is the third player who has scored the most goals in the history of the Clásicos with 18 goals.
Like Di Stéfano, the Portuguese attacker has been one of the players who has scored the most goals in the matches between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Portuguese has managed to score 18 goals throughout his entire stay in the Spanish capital.
The player who has scored the most times in the history of the Clásicos could not be other than one of the best players in history. The Argentine star has scored up to 26 times in this type of match.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Nationality
|
goals
|
Messi
|
FC Barcelona
|
Argentina
|
26
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
real Madrid
|
Portugal
|
18
|
Di Stefano
|
real Madrid
|
Argentina
|
18
|
Benzema
|
real Madrid
|
France
|
18
|
Raul
|
real Madrid
|
Spain
|
fifteen
|
Cesar Rodriguez
|
FC Barcelona
|
Spain
|
14
|
puskas
|
real Madrid
|
Hungary
|
14
|
Paco Gento
|
real Madrid
|
Spain
|
14
|
santillana
|
real Madrid
|
Spain
|
12
|
Luis Suarez
|
FC Barcelona
|
Uruguay
|
eleven
|
Jose Samitier Vilalta
|
Real Madrid and FC Barcelona
|
Spain
|
10
|
Hugo Sanchez
|
real Madrid
|
Mexico
|
10
|
Juanito
|
real Madrid
|
Spain
|
10
