In the run-up to the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, the big unknown is who will retain the title won last year by Barcelona. With expectations at their highest, fans wonder if the Catalan team will maintain its reign or if Real Madrid will be able to snatch the crown in a confrontation full of emotion and rivalry.
City: Riyadh
Stadium: Al Awal Park at King Saud University
Date: Sunday January 14
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina, 13:00 in Mexico
Movistar Spanish Super Cup, Movistar+
DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
To be confirmed
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
5-3V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Arandina
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
4-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
Spain Supercup
|
Barbastro
|
2-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
The Palms
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
America
|
2-3D
|
Friendly
|
Almeria
|
3-2V
|
The league
The casualties that arrive for this Barça It is caused by the national team break, the first, that of Ter Stegen due to back problems and the most worrying that of Gavi, who injured his knee against Georgia. Added to these casualties are those of Iñigo Martínez who has an injury to his femoral biceps, that of Joao Cancelo due to knee problems and that of Marcos Alonso who suffers from foot problems.
By the real Madrid; Courtois, Militao and Alaba with torn cruciate ligaments, Lucas Vázquez with a thigh injury.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran
Real Madrid 2-1 Barça
