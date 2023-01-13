Another year the Classic will be repeated in Saudi Arabia in the Super Cup final. After the format of this competition changed in 2020 and two more teams were included, it has become commonplace to see Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the final, much to the delight of the Arabs.
While Real Madrid entered the competition because they were the LaLiga champion, FC Barcelona did so because they were runners-up. The match is expected to be of a high level, as there is an official title at stake, although surely there would be more spectacle if it was a decisive match in LaLiga. Both teams arrive after having suffered in the semifinals but after beating Valencia and Betis respectively, in addition Real Madrid will have the opportunity to equalize Barça in this title if they win. Let’s go with all the previous meeting.
Town: Riyadh
Stadium: King Fahd International Stadium
Date: Sunday January 15
Match time: 8:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: Movistar +
Live stream: Dazn
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel: Not available
live streaming: Not available
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
Real Madrid arrives with the only casualty in Lucas Vázquez after his injury against Valencia CF, but it is likely that Ancelotti will not take risks with players like Alaba and Tchouaméni suffering from discomfort.
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Fede Valverde; Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.
Xavi has all his troops available for the grand final against Real Madrid, although after reaching penalties against Betis, it is possible that he will make some changes to the starting eleven.
Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Koundé, Balde; Busquets, Pedri, De Jong; Gavi, Dembele, Lewandowski.
Real Madrid 1-2 FC Barcelona.
