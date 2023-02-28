FC Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other this Thursday in the Clásico of the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The Catalans come from a tough defeat at Almería, while Real Madrid were unable to beat Atleti at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Madrid derby.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Santiago Bernbeu
Day and time: Thursday 2 March. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
TV channels: La1
Live streaming: the1 website
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
Robert Lewandowski will not be present. FC Barcelona has communicated this morning through its social networks that the Polish player suffers an injury that will keep him away from the pitch for 14 days. The former Bayern player joins Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé on the list of players who will not travel to Madrid. Very important losses for Barcelona fans.
On the part of Real Madrid, the infirmary is not so full. Rodrygo, Alaba and Mendy are the players who will not be available for the big game on Thursday.
Barça have been at a very low level for two consecutive games, while Madrid were not able to defeat Atlético de Madrid, but last week they exhibited themselves at Anfield.
From 90min we are betting on a close match with few goals, because although the meringues have more ballots to win given the losses of Barça, in the rear the culés are still impeccable.
Courtois, Nacho, Rüdiger, Militao, Carvajal, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Vinícius and Benzema
Ter Stegen, Balde, Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Busquets, De Jong, Kessié, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Raphinha
Real Madrid 2-1 FC Barcelona
#Real #Madrid #Barcelona #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #lineups #prognosis
Leave a Reply