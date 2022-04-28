Real Madrid and Espanyol will face each other in the white fiefdom in a match in which the madridistas seek to be crowned league champions. A tie is enough for them to go to Cibeles, but Ancelotti will have to be cautious, because on Wednesday the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals will be played against Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Where is Real Madrid vs Espanyol? At the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, with capacity for 81,044 spectators.
When and what time is Real Madrid vs Espanyol? On Saturday April 30. The match will be played in Spain at 4:15 p.m. In Mexico it will be 09:15 a.m. in Argentina 11:15 a.m.
On which television channel can I watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol? In Spain it can be seen through Movistar LaLiga. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela and Peru, it can be followed by DIRECTV. in Mexico via SKYHD. In the United States it will air on ESPN+.
Where can I watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol in streaming?
In Spain it will be broadcast online through the platform MiTele Plus. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela it can be followed through DIRECTV Play. in Mexico via Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In the United States it will be available through the ESPN apps.
The merengue team will face the match with a lot of rotation as a result of the need to reserve their players for the Champions League match. It doesn’t seem utopian to achieve at least a draw with the substitutes against a Espanyol team that has never been very good at the Santiago Bernabéu. It will be the opportunity for players like Dani Ceballos, Isco, Nacho, Marcelo, Bale…
The Catalan team is in a comfortable mid-table position that allows them to enjoy some peace of mind in this final stretch of the championship in which many teams are fighting to reach Europe or not be relegated. This can mean two things: that the team is excessively relaxed and hits a sack of goals, or on the contrary, they play free and practice football that has never been seen before.
Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas, Nacho, Militao, Marcelo, Casemiro, Ceballos, Isco, Asensio, Bale and Rodrygo
Espanyol: Diego López, Vidal, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa, Morlanes, Herrera, Darder, Vilhena, Puado and De Tomás
Real Madrid 2-2 Espanyol
#Real #Madrid #Espanyol #schedule #channel #Spain #USA #Mexico #South #America #alignments
Leave a Reply