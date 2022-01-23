Sunday, January 23, 2022
Real Madrid vs Elche: live, minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2022
in Sports
Real Madrid

Karim Benzema.

Match of the date 22 of the soccer of Spain.

Real Madrid receives at home Elche, match of the date 22 of the soccer of Spain, looking to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

The team led by Carlo Ancelotti is a solid leader with 49 points, while Elche is 15 with 22 units.

Follow the match here.

Colombia team continues its preparation to face Honduras

