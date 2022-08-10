Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Real Madrid vs. Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE, follow the European Super Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in Sports
Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borré, in the Europa League final

Photo:

George Guerrero. AFP

Rafael Santos Borré, in the Europa League final

Germans and Spaniards vying for continental glory in Finland.

Real Madrid finished preparing for the final of the European Super Cup on the stage of the match that will face the German Eintracht Frankfurtthe Helsinki Olympic Stadium in perfect condition, with all the players available to Carlo Ancelotti and with a temperature change of up to 18 degrees.

Madrid is favorite

The Madrid squad went from the usual 37 degrees that accompany them every morning in their sports city, to exercising with a perfect summer temperature of 19 degrees in Helsinki. So much change caused even players like the Frenchman Karim Benzema or the Brazilian Rodrygo to exercise with a sweatshirt.

Ancelotti, after confirming at a press conference that the European Super Cup final against Eintracht will be started by the same players as those in the Champions League final, led a training session marked by a good atmosphere.

Behind open doors, without hiding any cards, the Italian coach prepared a smooth session on a pitch in good condition. He intermingled players in the match in reduced dimensions, without trying out with the starting team, after a start in rounds with jokes between the players and the warm-up on a field band.

The training ended with the rehearsal of shooting actions and the field players putting the goalkeepers to the test in the last session prior to the first option of winning one of the six titles to which they aspire this course.

(Be sure to read: Mike Tyson confesses: consequences of his first orgy and other revelations).

Time and where to watch

Tony Kroos

Toni Kroos celebrates a new title with Real Madrid.

European Super Cup

Date: August 10

Hour: 2 pm (Colombian time).

TV: ESPN

lineups

Minute by minute

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

