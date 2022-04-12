With a two-goal lead in their best game of the season at Stamford Bridge and on the brink of their second Champions League semi-final consecutive, Real Madrid receives with maximum respect the current champion, a Chelsea that was his last executioner, this Tuesday at 2 pm, Colombian time.

Chelsea had recently become a ‘black beast’, but the great teamwork and goals from Karim Benzema, who signed a historic second consecutive triplet in ‘Champions’, changed the course of history.

The current Real Madrid does not look much like the one that a year ago felt inferior to Chelsea. The players are practically the same but the status is very different.

Possible starters

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mount, Havertz, and Pulisic.

