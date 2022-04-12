Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: See the goal that put the visitors ahead

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Mason Mount
Juanjo Martin. Eph
Mason Mount scored the 0-1 for Chelsea, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 12, 2022, 02:36 PM
Chelsea closes the gap at this time against Real Madrid, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The game is 0-1 in favor of the English, but the white club is up 3-2 on aggregate.
Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead after 15 minutes, after an assist from Timo Werner.
The series is more open than ever. Mason Mount goal. Discount Chelsea.
Now Real Madrid leads the pass to the semifinals of the #UCL but 3-2 .pic.twitter.com/6M3cyDPEpj
— ᴄʀɪsᴛɪᴀɴ ɢɪɢʟɪ (@gigli_cristian) April 12, 2022
It should be remembered that the away goal rule was eliminated in the Champions League, so Chelsea, if they score one more goal, would force extra time.
News in development.
SPORTS
April 12, 2022, 02:36 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #Chelsea #goal #put #visitors #ahead
Leave a Reply