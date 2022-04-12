Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: See the goal that put the visitors ahead

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in Sports
Mason Mount

Mason Mount

Mason Mount scored the 0-1 for Chelsea, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

Chelsea closes the gap at this time against Real Madrid, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The game is 0-1 in favor of the English, but the white club is up 3-2 on aggregate.

Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead after 15 minutes, after an assist from Timo Werner.

It should be remembered that the away goal rule was eliminated in the Champions League, so Chelsea, if they score one more goal, would force extra time.

News in development.

See also  News and rumors of signings of Monterrey for the Clausura 2022: Alexis Vega, Rodolfo Pizarro and more

