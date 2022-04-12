Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: See the goal that put the visitors ahead

Chelsea closes the gap at this time against Real Madrid, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The game is 0-1 in favor of the English, but the white club is up 3-2 on aggregate.

Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead after 15 minutes, after an assist from Timo Werner.

The series is more open than ever. Mason Mount goal. Discount Chelsea.

Now Real Madrid leads the pass to the semifinals of the #UCL but 3-2 .pic.twitter.com/6M3cyDPEpj — ᴄʀɪsᴛɪᴀɴ ɢɪɢʟɪ (@gigli_cristian) April 12, 2022

It should be remembered that the away goal rule was eliminated in the Champions League, so Chelsea, if they score one more goal, would force extra time.

News in development.

