Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, live: the quarterfinals of the Champions, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2022
in Sports
real Madrid

Game action between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Action of the game between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The match is played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid receives Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in the Spanish capital, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

The team led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti arrives with a 3-1 lead, after having won the first leg, with a hat-trick by Frenchman Karim Benzema.

(Also read: The mother of a child beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo attacks after apologies)

Real Madrid, the tournament’s most successful team, with 13 titles, aspires to return to the semi-finals.

Follow the game here:

Real Madrid and Chelsea line-ups

