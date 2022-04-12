Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, live: the quarterfinals of the Champions, live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Game action between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Action of the game between Real Madrid and Chelsea.
The match is played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 12, 2022, 02:01 PM
Real Madrid receives Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in the Spanish capital, in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
The team led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti arrives with a 3-1 lead, after having won the first leg, with a hat-trick by Frenchman Karim Benzema.
(Also read: The mother of a child beaten by Cristiano Ronaldo attacks after apologies)
Real Madrid, the tournament’s most successful team, with 13 titles, aspires to return to the semi-finals.
Follow the game here:
Real Madrid and Chelsea line-ups
April 12, 2022, 02:01 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Real #Madrid #Chelsea #live #quarterfinals #Champions #live
Leave a Reply